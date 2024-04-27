Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05), reports. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $296.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.00 million.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HLX traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,606,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,320. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.88 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 33,636.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,902,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,753 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,107,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,693 shares in the last quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,474,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,906,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,118,000 after acquiring an additional 489,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,636,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.