Kaixin (NASDAQ:KXIN) Trading Up 4.9%

Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 791,753 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,108,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Kaixin Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82.

Kaixin Company Profile

Kaixin Auto Holdings primarily engages in the sale of domestic and imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on automobiles brands, such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Porsche. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

