Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Declares $0.77 Quarterly Dividend

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Gilead Sciences has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Gilead Sciences has a dividend payout ratio of 42.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gilead Sciences to earn $7.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.2 %

GILD stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.42. 12,382,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,443,315. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The company has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.28 and its 200-day moving average is $76.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.87.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

