Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXCH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXCH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Exchange Bankshares Stock Performance
EXCH remained flat at $40.75 during midday trading on Friday. Exchange Bankshares has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.21.
About Exchange Bankshares
