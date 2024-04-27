Trend Aggregation Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TAAG) Trading 0.6% Higher

Trend Aggregation Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TAAG – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.98 and last traded at $20.95. 1,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.83.
Trend Aggregation Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.95.
