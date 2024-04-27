CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05, reports. The firm had revenue of $312.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.06 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 13.99%. CONMED updated its FY24 guidance to $4.25-4.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.250-4.350 EPS.

Shares of CNMD traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,520. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.44. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $138.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in CONMED by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP grew its position in CONMED by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in CONMED by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in CONMED by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CONMED by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNMD shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CONMED from $129.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CONMED from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CONMED from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CONMED presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.86.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

