Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Cuts Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $233,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 404,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.8% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 13,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $74.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $75.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.92.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 394,648 shares of company stock worth $27,400,905 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.