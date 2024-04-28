Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 58.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,336 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Service Co. International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Service Co. International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Service Co. International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its position in Service Co. International by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Service Co. International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Service Co. International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 16,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $1,197,076.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,359,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 6,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $457,437.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 597,948 shares in the company, valued at $44,475,372.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 16,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $1,197,076.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,359,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,675 shares of company stock worth $15,066,906. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $71.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $52.89 and a 1 year high of $75.97.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 32.95%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

