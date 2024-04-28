Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $38,000 Stock Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,950 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOK shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.42.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.47. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $4.36.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 8.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

