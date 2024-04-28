Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Takes $450,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 392,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,142,000 after acquiring an additional 247,124 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,834,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,017,000 after acquiring an additional 221,961 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,562,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,979,000 after acquiring an additional 119,645 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,970,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,657,000 after acquiring an additional 99,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11,462.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 99,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after acquiring an additional 98,231 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $115.06 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $99.03 and a 52 week high of $118.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.86 and a 200 day moving average of $111.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

