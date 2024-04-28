Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $21.95 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,490 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $21,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,507,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,781,000 after acquiring an additional 873,269 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,233,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,595,000 after buying an additional 732,115 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,504,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,843,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,084,000 after buying an additional 430,023 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 831,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,150,000 after buying an additional 367,328 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU opened at $57.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.72 and a 200-day moving average of $55.34. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $59.00.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

