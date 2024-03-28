Spectaire Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPEC) Short Interest Update

Spectaire Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the February 29th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Spectaire Stock Performance
SPEC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,555. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46. Spectaire has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $15.40.
About Spectaire
