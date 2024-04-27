Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (TSE:GDV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (TSE:GDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Global Dividend Growth Split Stock Up 1.1 %
TSE:GDV opened at 9.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.81 million and a PE ratio of 6.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 9.14. Global Dividend Growth Split has a 12 month low of 7.65 and a 12 month high of 10.45.
About Global Dividend Growth Split
