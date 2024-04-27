Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys Shares of 48,760 Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Playtika by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Playtika by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 71,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 17,978 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Playtika by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 772.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $7.16 on Friday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.83.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Playtika had a net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The business had revenue of $637.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

PLTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC cut shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.90 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Playtika from $14.75 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Playtika from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.43.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

