Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Invests $431,000 in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 15,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,883,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,901,000 after buying an additional 274,982 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in FOX by 10.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,624,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,925,000 after purchasing an additional 148,588 shares during the last quarter. CQS US LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,522,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,961,000 after purchasing an additional 65,498 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in FOX by 12.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,499,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,320,000 after purchasing an additional 165,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in FOX by 9.4% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 868,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,087,000 after buying an additional 74,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX opened at $28.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.85.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.23. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

