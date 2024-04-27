Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys Shares of 37,150 Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,527,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,916,000 after buying an additional 8,009,051 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter worth approximately $35,214,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,804 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,295,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,044 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 4,645,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $100,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,048,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,701,292.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNB stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $12.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.05, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. Dun & Bradstreet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is presently -181.82%.

DNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

