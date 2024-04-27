Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Makes New Investment in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bislett Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Bislett Management LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth about $484,000. Savoie Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth about $17,588,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,217,000 after buying an additional 48,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $511,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,457.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,830. Corporate insiders own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 0.1 %

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $49.56 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $95.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.21 and a 200 day moving average of $70.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.00 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 7.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

