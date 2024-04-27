Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($2.92). The firm had revenue of C$47.68 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on D shares. Desjardins raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

