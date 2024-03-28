Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,375 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 559.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.79. 431,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,465. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $105.51 and a 12 month high of $131.79.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

