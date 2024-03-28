TD Cowen Trims United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Target Price to $140.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at TD Cowen from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.48.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $147.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.79 and its 200 day moving average is $152.28. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 4,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

