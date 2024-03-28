Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Lessened by Sebold Capital Management Inc.

Sebold Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 4.2% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after buying an additional 152,648 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $50.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.42 and its 200-day moving average is $46.29.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

