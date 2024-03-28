Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $681,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $270.52. 124,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,086. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.51. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $271.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

