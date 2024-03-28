WASHINGTON TRUST Co Makes New Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,025,000 after buying an additional 900,154,588 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $211,491,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $93,814,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3,986.3% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 434,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,040,000 after acquiring an additional 423,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,480,000 after acquiring an additional 319,165 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $240.06. 391,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,908. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.67. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $181.95 and a 52 week high of $241.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.