WASHINGTON TRUST Co Makes New Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,025,000 after buying an additional 900,154,588 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $211,491,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $93,814,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3,986.3% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 434,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,040,000 after acquiring an additional 423,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,480,000 after acquiring an additional 319,165 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $240.06. 391,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,908. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.67. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $181.95 and a 52 week high of $241.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
