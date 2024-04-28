Cornerstone Capital Inc. Purchases 45 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,536,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32,360.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 686,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,721,000 after buying an additional 684,749 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,276,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,525,000 after buying an additional 677,455 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,667,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 466.2% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 340,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,601,000 after buying an additional 280,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,418 shares of company stock worth $96,300,959 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ISRG opened at $375.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $386.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.