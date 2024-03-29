Alterity Financial Group LLC Has $515,000 Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Alterity Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Price Performance
Shares of KMB opened at $129.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.49 and its 200-day moving average is $121.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87.
Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.85%.
Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark
In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.27.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KMB
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kimberly-Clark
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.