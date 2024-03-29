DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 394.1% from the February 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DBS Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of DBSDY opened at $106.58 on Friday. DBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $88.98 and a fifty-two week high of $109.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.92.

DBS Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $1.5551 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This is a boost from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.37.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company's Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

