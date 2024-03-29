Electroneum (ETN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.07 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $120.52 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00002976 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,968,620,255 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

