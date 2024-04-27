Callan Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 4,643 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 51.5% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of Unilever by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

UL traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.24. 4,278,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,049,528. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.56. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.4556 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

