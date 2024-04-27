O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Buys New Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,078,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,203,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,382 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,936,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,330 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,134,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,910 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,083,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,568,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,467,000 after acquiring an additional 155,543 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.29.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CCI opened at $93.57 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $123.79. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.65 and its 200-day moving average is $105.25.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

