Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 38,504 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 896,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,504 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 3.1% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $522,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 168.5% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% during the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $728.05.

LLY opened at $733.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $761.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $666.06. The firm has a market cap of $696.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.47, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $380.77 and a twelve month high of $800.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

