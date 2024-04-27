Callan Capital LLC Buys 159 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 46,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ARE. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.9 %

ARE stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.24. 888,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,042. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.98 and a 200-day moving average of $117.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). The business had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 474.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at $30,686,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

