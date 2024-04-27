Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Datadog by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 146,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $666,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Datadog by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 23,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $3,111,316.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,858,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 23,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $3,111,316.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,858,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 33,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $4,283,128.38. Following the transaction, the president now owns 294,012 shares in the company, valued at $37,804,062.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 759,908 shares of company stock valued at $97,728,997 over the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

Datadog Stock Performance

Datadog stock traded up $6.20 on Friday, reaching $131.45. 5,116,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,961,442. The stock has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,095.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.00 and a twelve month high of $138.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

