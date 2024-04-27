Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:PROV)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

Provident Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 43.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Provident Financial to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

Provident Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PROV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.90. 11,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,315. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $89.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $15.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $9.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Provident Financial will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Provident Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

