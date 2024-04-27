Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 17 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,098,661,000 after acquiring an additional 669,517 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,067,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $878,271,000 after acquiring an additional 34,326 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 970,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $799,061,000 after buying an additional 25,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,142,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 916,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $754,422,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $7.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $883.20. 505,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,865. The business’s fifty day moving average is $948.00 and its 200 day moving average is $893.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.80 and a fifty-two week high of $998.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REGN. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total transaction of $95,422.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at $17,540,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total transaction of $95,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,540,472.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $967.50, for a total transaction of $346,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,994,492.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,022 shares of company stock worth $10,552,991. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

