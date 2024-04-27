Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Sells 626 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. TransUnion makes up about 1.8% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRU. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 569.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in TransUnion in the third quarter worth about $120,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TransUnion from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

Shares of TransUnion stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $74.49. 1,873,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,408. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $82.75. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of -52.08, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.61.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.62 million. Equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.37%.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,777.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,777.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $144,307.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,105,548.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,538 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

