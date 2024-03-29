iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Sets New 52-Week High at $116.77

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $116.77 and last traded at $116.77, with a volume of 62926 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,028,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

