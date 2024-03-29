SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Sets New 1-Year High at $75.07

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.07 and last traded at $75.07, with a volume of 78276 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.07.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 663.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,536 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,064,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10,168.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 554,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,292,000 after purchasing an additional 549,277 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2,264.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 473,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,635,000 after purchasing an additional 453,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,723,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,786,000 after purchasing an additional 263,227 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

