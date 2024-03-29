MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MET. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on MET shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.23.

MetLife Price Performance

MetLife stock opened at $74.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $74.39.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 113.66%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

