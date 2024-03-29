Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,105 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEM. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.7% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,206 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.8% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.09. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.37.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEM has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

