SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $12.56 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.5% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $12,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $777.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,209,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,386. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $334.58 and a 1 year high of $800.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $739.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $730.97 and its 200-day moving average is $637.01.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

