Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Short Interest Update

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the February 29th total of 133,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 417.5 days.

Eutelsat Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS EUTLF remained flat at $4.27 on Friday. Eutelsat Group has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $4.61.

About Eutelsat Group

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

