Sonen Capital LLC Sells 1,515 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sonen Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 1.3% of Sonen Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 54,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,965 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 163.7% during the third quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $177.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $161.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.25.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.74.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.