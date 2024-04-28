Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $387,000 Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oikos Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Oikos Holdings LLC now owns 1,908,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,600,000 after purchasing an additional 992,700 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 83,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 714.4% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS opened at $59.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.00. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $60.70.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

