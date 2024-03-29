Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,536 shares during the period. Capital Group Core Equity ETF comprises 10.6% of Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $16,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,006,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $924,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,481,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,939,000 after acquiring an additional 288,340 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,051,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,771,000 after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.16. The company had a trading volume of 506,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,115. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

