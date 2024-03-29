The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Short Interest Up 366.7% in March

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the February 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 70,830 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 296,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 24.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 15,479 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:GGZ opened at $12.02 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Dividend Announcement

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

