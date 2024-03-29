United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Down 30.7% in March

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the February 29th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

United Utilities Group Stock Down 1.7 %

UUGRY stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.03. 17,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,979. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.31. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

