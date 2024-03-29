United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Down 30.7% in March

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the February 29th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
United Utilities Group Stock Down 1.7 %
UUGRY stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.03. 17,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,979. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.31. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.78.
