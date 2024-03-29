Values First Advisors Inc. Acquires 73 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up about 1.5% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,972,345,000 after buying an additional 46,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cintas by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,782,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,122,000 after buying an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,615,000 after buying an additional 123,468 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,795,000 after buying an additional 41,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cintas by 8.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,575,000 after purchasing an additional 115,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $649.60.

Cintas Trading Up 0.2 %

CTAS stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $687.03. 572,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,309. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $620.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $567.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.27. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $438.59 and a one year high of $704.84.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.29%.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.