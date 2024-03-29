Values First Advisors Inc. Sells 2,198 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Values First Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coursera were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,598,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 43.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,827,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773,508 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Coursera by 709.3% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,934,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Coursera by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Coursera by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,360,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 918,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera Price Performance

Shares of COUR stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,524,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,195. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.12. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $21.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coursera

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $168.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.64 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. On average, analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coursera news, COO Shravan Goli sold 43,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $837,869.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 809,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,502,365.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $503,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,551,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,395,870.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Shravan Goli sold 43,753 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $837,869.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 809,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,502,365.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 658,555 shares of company stock worth $11,452,724. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on COUR. KeyCorp increased their price target on Coursera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Coursera from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coursera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COUR

About Coursera

(Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.