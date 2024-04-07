The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Holdings Trimmed by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO trimmed its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Allstate were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE ALL traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $172.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,375. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.45. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $174.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -296.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.69.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

