Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Aethlon Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.88.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.14). Equities analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -4.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 895.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

